Vote Counting in Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections: A Day of Anticipation
Vote counting for three MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh commenced on Monday, including two graduate and one teacher constituencies. Elections occurred on February 27 in multiple districts, with a high turnout. Results are expected by evening as counting progresses in Vizag, Kakinada, and Guntur.
In Andhra Pradesh, the much-anticipated vote counting for three Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) seats began on Monday. The constituencies include two graduate and one teacher position, drawing significant voter interest since polling day on February 27.
The elections spanned across undivided districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur for the graduate seats, while the teacher constituency covered areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav informed PTI that the counting commenced promptly at 8 am in Vizag, Kakinada, and Guntur.
Electoral participation was notably high, with East and West Godavari districts reflecting a 63.2% turnout, while Krishna and Guntur registered a slightly higher engagement of 65.5%. The teacher constituency showcased even more impressive figures at a 92% participation rate. The results are anticipated to be announced by evening as counting continues at Andhra Christian College in Guntur.
