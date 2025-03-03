Left Menu

Vote Counting in Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections: A Day of Anticipation

Vote counting for three MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh commenced on Monday, including two graduate and one teacher constituencies. Elections occurred on February 27 in multiple districts, with a high turnout. Results are expected by evening as counting progresses in Vizag, Kakinada, and Guntur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:54 IST
Vote Counting in Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections: A Day of Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Andhra Pradesh, the much-anticipated vote counting for three Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) seats began on Monday. The constituencies include two graduate and one teacher position, drawing significant voter interest since polling day on February 27.

The elections spanned across undivided districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur for the graduate seats, while the teacher constituency covered areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav informed PTI that the counting commenced promptly at 8 am in Vizag, Kakinada, and Guntur.

Electoral participation was notably high, with East and West Godavari districts reflecting a 63.2% turnout, while Krishna and Guntur registered a slightly higher engagement of 65.5%. The teacher constituency showcased even more impressive figures at a 92% participation rate. The results are anticipated to be announced by evening as counting continues at Andhra Christian College in Guntur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Humans overestimate AI’s ability to mimic their decisions

AI vs. traditional grading: Small LLMs show promise in argument assessment

The role of technology in mental health: Can digital tools improve help-seeking?

Exploring AI through young eyes: What kids think about chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025