Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics: A Stage of Contest and Controversy
The Winter Paralympics return to Italy for their 50th anniversary with political tensions as Ukraine boycotts the opening ceremony over Russia's inclusion. China aims to continue its dominance, while Germany and several nations express dissent. The Games involve 660 athletes across six sports with notable names like Oksana Masters participating.
The Winter Paralympics are back in Milan Cortina, Italy, marking their 50th anniversary. The event, filled with political tension, sees Ukraine and other countries boycotting the opening ceremony over the return of the Russian flag and anthem.
China aims to reaffirm its dominance on the international stage, dispatching a robust delegation. Meanwhile, a scandal erupted in wheelchair curling when two rocks were stolen, reminiscent of past controversies.
As global tensions seep into the sporting arena, the 14th edition of this major event will showcase 660 athletes, with notable participants from the U.S. and beyond, amid criticism over Russian and Belarussian participation.
