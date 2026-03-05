Delhi Expands Special Educator Posts Amid EWS Quota Controversy

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken a significant step towards inclusivity in education by approving the creation of 58 additional posts for special educators in primary schools. This decision aims to support children with disabilities more effectively and follows a directive from the Delhi High Court in 2025.

The court's order mandates the allocation of these posts to selected candidates, ensuring existing appointments and waiting lists remain unaffected. The civic body has reserved an annual budget of Rs 4.6 crore to address previous EWS quota-related vacancies dating back to a 2020-21 recruitment drive.

Initially, only 54 vacancies under the Economically Weaker Sections category were forwarded, instead of the required 112, leading to candidates' appeals in court. The tribunal and subsequent high court dismissals prompted the creation of supernumerary posts to comply with EWS reservation policies.