Protest in Assembly: Calls for Justice and Statehood Resonate in Jammu & Kashmir

Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed staged a protest within the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly premises, advocating for justice for two individuals killed recently in Kathua and Sopore, and the restoration of statehood. Despite the rain, the legislator from Langate carried a banner demanding a judicial probe.

Ahmed tried to enter the Central Hall to display his banner during the Lieutenant Governor's address on the first day of the Budget session but was stopped. He vocally demanded justice for Waseem Mir and Makhan Din, criticizing the government and police for their silence.

Emphasizing judicial investigations, Ahmed pushed for immediate action and highlighted other causes including the release of political prisoners and cessation of the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Assembly session started after a prolonged break of seven years.

(With inputs from agencies.)