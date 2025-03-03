Left Menu

Protest in Assembly: Calls for Justice and Statehood Resonate in Jammu & Kashmir

Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed protested in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, demanding justice for families of two individuals killed in Kathua and Sopore and the restoration of statehood. Ahmed called for judicial probes into the deaths, urging the Lieutenant Governor to act. The protest coincided with the Budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed staged a protest within the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly premises, advocating for justice for two individuals killed recently in Kathua and Sopore, and the restoration of statehood. Despite the rain, the legislator from Langate carried a banner demanding a judicial probe.

Ahmed tried to enter the Central Hall to display his banner during the Lieutenant Governor's address on the first day of the Budget session but was stopped. He vocally demanded justice for Waseem Mir and Makhan Din, criticizing the government and police for their silence.

Emphasizing judicial investigations, Ahmed pushed for immediate action and highlighted other causes including the release of political prisoners and cessation of the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Assembly session started after a prolonged break of seven years.

