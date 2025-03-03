Tehran Turmoil: Zarif's Resignation and Iran's Western Relations

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the former Iranian foreign minister crucial to the 2015 nuclear deal with major global powers, reportedly tendered his resignation on Monday amid intensifying pressure from hard-liners. Zarif played a significant role in Iran's outreach towards the West, a policy increasingly under strain as the U.S. intensifies sanctions.

Zarif's resignation underlines Tehran's growing retreat from Western engagement, a situation aggravated when Iran's parliament recently impeached Finance Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati. Hemmati's willingness to dialogue directly with the U.S. president marked him as a target, highlighting the precarious position of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The situation remains fluid, with uncertainty about the acceptance of Zarif's resignation by President Pezeshkian. The dynamics of Iran's internal politics reflect a toughened stance in line with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's edicts against negotiating with the U.S. As tensions heighten, international stakeholders monitor closely for further developments in this geopolitical arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)