China's Political Summit: Setting the Economic Course Amid Global Tensions

China's National People's Congress highlights government priorities amidst ongoing US trade tensions. Stability appears central, with a focus on fostering innovation and boosting domestic consumption. Premier Li Qiang will announce the economic growth target. Experts predict a continued emphasis on technology and industry for geopolitical reasons, rather than domestic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:19 IST
The National People's Congress, China's major political summit, convenes this week, gathering top leaders and provincial representatives to endorse pre-decided Communist Party directives. This event, often deemed a rubber-stamp parliament, remains crucial for signaling government priorities and disseminating nationwide instructions.

This year, policymakers emphasize balancing innovation with domestic consumption to potentially reinvigorate China's economy, still struggling with real estate setbacks and consumer spending lulls. As Premier Li Qiang announces the economic growth target, expected around 5%, challenges, including US trade tensions and domestic pressures, shadow proceedings.

Amid geopolitical maneuvers, China's strategy skews toward technology and industry for enhanced global standing, rather than household income growth. Observers will scrutinize any shifts in foreign policy, including China's stance on US relations and the Ukraine conflict, underscoring the summit's diplomatic weight.

