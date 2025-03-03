Left Menu

Pope Francis and the Unvisited Homeland: A Journey Left Unmade

Pope Francis, 88, has yet to visit his homeland Argentina since becoming the head of the Catholic Church in 2013. Factors such as his health and Argentina's political climate have complicated plans for a visit. Many Argentines long for his return as his health remains a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:32 IST
Pope Francis and the Unvisited Homeland: A Journey Left Unmade
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who became the head of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013, has not returned to visit his home country of Argentina. Now 88, and dealing with health issues including double pneumonia, his prospects of making this trip look increasingly slim.

The lack of a visit has puzzled many, especially given the turbulent political climate in Argentina. Analysts suggest Francis feared his presence could be used politically by either side in the polarized environment. Nonetheless, two former attempts at such a visit fizzled out, leaving Argentines yearning for his presence.

With Argentina navigating severe economic turmoil and the first Latin American pope dedicating his time to international inclusivity, the homeland remains an unvisited chapter in his papacy. Despite challenges, the desire for a visit persists among the faithful, who remember Pope Francis fondly as Jorge Bergoglio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025