Pope Francis and the Unvisited Homeland: A Journey Left Unmade

Pope Francis, who became the head of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013, has not returned to visit his home country of Argentina. Now 88, and dealing with health issues including double pneumonia, his prospects of making this trip look increasingly slim.

The lack of a visit has puzzled many, especially given the turbulent political climate in Argentina. Analysts suggest Francis feared his presence could be used politically by either side in the polarized environment. Nonetheless, two former attempts at such a visit fizzled out, leaving Argentines yearning for his presence.

With Argentina navigating severe economic turmoil and the first Latin American pope dedicating his time to international inclusivity, the homeland remains an unvisited chapter in his papacy. Despite challenges, the desire for a visit persists among the faithful, who remember Pope Francis fondly as Jorge Bergoglio.

(With inputs from agencies.)