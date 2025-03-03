Odisha CM Slams Congress Amid Rising Women Atrocity Allegations
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi dismissed the Congress as a 'sinking party' and promised a white paper on women atrocities. In response to Congress-led agitations, he highlighted reduced crime rates under BJP rule. Congress claims of rising crimes, including gang-rapes, await review as authorities prepare to publish data.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has described the Congress as a 'sinking party' while asserting that his administration is set to release a white paper on the purported surge in atrocities against women across the state.
The statement from Majhi came as a response to protests organized by Congress supporters, including OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das. According to Congress, crime rates against women have escalated since the BJP assumed power eight months ago.
The opposition continues to press accusations, pointing to over 1,600 cases of crimes against women, including 54 gang-rapes. However, Majhi insists that his government has actively addressed such issues, emphasizing swift judicial processes and stating their readiness for legislative debates.
