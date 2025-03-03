Left Menu

Manufactured Escalation: Trump and Zelenskiy Clash

Germany's Friedrich Merz claims the clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy was a 'manufactured escalation.' He urges Europe to prove its independence following the Oval Office encounter, expressing the need for swift and decisive action in response to geopolitical pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's potential next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has described the recent confrontation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House as a 'manufactured escalation.'

Speaking at a news conference in Hamburg, Merz contended that the incident was a planned move rather than a spontaneous reaction to Zelenskiy's interventions.

Merz emphasized the urgency for Europe to demonstrate its ability to act independently, following a recent win for his conservative party in a snap election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

