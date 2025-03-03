Manufactured Escalation: Trump and Zelenskiy Clash
Germany's Friedrich Merz claims the clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy was a 'manufactured escalation.' He urges Europe to prove its independence following the Oval Office encounter, expressing the need for swift and decisive action in response to geopolitical pressures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:16 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's potential next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has described the recent confrontation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House as a 'manufactured escalation.'
Speaking at a news conference in Hamburg, Merz contended that the incident was a planned move rather than a spontaneous reaction to Zelenskiy's interventions.
Merz emphasized the urgency for Europe to demonstrate its ability to act independently, following a recent win for his conservative party in a snap election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Oval Office Encore: Direct-to-Camera Diplomacy
Trump-Zelenskyy Showdown: Oval Office Drama Unfolds
Oval Office Tensions: Trump and Zelenskyy Clash Amid Ukraine Crisis
Dramatic Oval Office Diplomacy: Trump, Zelenskyy Clash Over Ukraine War Strategies
Diplomatic Drama: EU Backs Zelenskiy After Oval Office Clash