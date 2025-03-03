Left Menu

Kejriwal's Retreat: A Vipassana Respite Amid Political Tumult

Amid political challenges, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is set to embark on a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat in Punjab. Following his party's electoral defeat and personal legal challenges, this retreat marks a period of reflection and regrouping. Amidst murmurs of potential defections, AAP maintains its leadership clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:17 IST
Kejriwal's Retreat: A Vipassana Respite Amid Political Tumult
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a trying political landscape, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is gearing up for a 10-day Vipassana retreat in Punjab, commencing March 5. This marks a respite for Kejriwal following his party's electoral setback and encounters with law enforcement over a money laundering investigation tied to excise policy.

Kejriwal's retreat comes a month after losing the New Delhi seat in the Assembly elections, with the BJP securing a decisive victory by winning 48 out of 70 seats. AAP, which governed Delhi for nearly a decade, managed only 22 seats this time, leading to significant introspection and strategy meetings within the party.

Amidst this political shuffle, Kejriwal's Punjab visit holds significance as rumors swirl around potential defections of AAP MLAs to Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party, though, remains unyielding in its stance, denying such claims and reinforcing its organizational strategy and leadership bounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025