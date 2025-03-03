Kejriwal's Retreat: A Vipassana Respite Amid Political Tumult

Amidst a trying political landscape, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is gearing up for a 10-day Vipassana retreat in Punjab, commencing March 5. This marks a respite for Kejriwal following his party's electoral setback and encounters with law enforcement over a money laundering investigation tied to excise policy.

Kejriwal's retreat comes a month after losing the New Delhi seat in the Assembly elections, with the BJP securing a decisive victory by winning 48 out of 70 seats. AAP, which governed Delhi for nearly a decade, managed only 22 seats this time, leading to significant introspection and strategy meetings within the party.

Amidst this political shuffle, Kejriwal's Punjab visit holds significance as rumors swirl around potential defections of AAP MLAs to Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party, though, remains unyielding in its stance, denying such claims and reinforcing its organizational strategy and leadership bounds.

