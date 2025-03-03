Left Menu

Clash of Ideologies at Jadavpur University: A Heated Encounter

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad clashed with the Students Federation of India and AIDSO at Jadavpur University. Police intervened to prevent violence. The conflict highlights deep-seated ideological differences, underscoring ongoing tensions between leftist and right-wing student groups in the region.

Tensions flared at Jadavpur University as members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad confronted members of the Students Federation of India and AIDSO. The heated encounter took place in front of the university's main gate, as approximately 100 members from the right-wing groups rallied from Golpark, shouting slogans against the leftists on campus.

Despite a brief scuffle, police intervention prevented the situation from escalating. While the left-wing students retreated back to campus, the right-wing members claimed they would return to restore so-called normalcy, following their peaceful dispersal post-rally.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions following an earlier protest during which the state education minister was heckled and two students were injured. The episode underscores the ongoing ideological battle that has intermittently erupted between the student factions over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

