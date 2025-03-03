Left Menu

Bridging Borders: Lebanon-Saudi Relations on the Mend

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun aims to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, marking the first such visit in six years. Amidst strained past relations due to Hezbollah and regional issues, hope hinges on Saudi lifting trade bans, aiding Lebanon's economy, army reconstruction, and ensuring regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:59 IST
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has embarked on a pivotal visit to Saudi Arabia, marking the first trip by a Lebanese head of state to Riyadh in six years. The visit symbolizes a potential thaw in relations, which have been strained over Hezbollah's influence and Lebanon's stance on regional disputes.

Saudi Arabia had previously imposed a travel and trade ban on Lebanon, driven by concerns about Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran. The appointment of Aoun as president and Nawaf Salam as prime minister are perceived as setbacks to Hezbollah's power, potentially paving the way for renewed diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Aoun's visit seeks to express gratitude for Saudi Arabia's support and explores the possibility of restoring a $3 billion package for Lebanon's army. The trip aligns with recent diplomatic overtures, including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan's visit to Beirut, as Lebanon strives to stabilize its military and economy post-war.

