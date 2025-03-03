Bridging Borders: Lebanon-Saudi Relations on the Mend

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has embarked on a pivotal visit to Saudi Arabia, marking the first trip by a Lebanese head of state to Riyadh in six years. The visit symbolizes a potential thaw in relations, which have been strained over Hezbollah's influence and Lebanon's stance on regional disputes.

Saudi Arabia had previously imposed a travel and trade ban on Lebanon, driven by concerns about Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran. The appointment of Aoun as president and Nawaf Salam as prime minister are perceived as setbacks to Hezbollah's power, potentially paving the way for renewed diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Aoun's visit seeks to express gratitude for Saudi Arabia's support and explores the possibility of restoring a $3 billion package for Lebanon's army. The trip aligns with recent diplomatic overtures, including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan's visit to Beirut, as Lebanon strives to stabilize its military and economy post-war.

