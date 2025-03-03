Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes 'Inflated' Bihar Budget Ahead of Elections
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Bihar budget as 'inflated' and unrealistic, implying it uses 'ink dipped in lies'. He claimed that the NDA government has missed an opportunity to benefit the people and announced plans for pro-people measures if his party regains power.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a fierce attack on the Bihar budget presented by the Nitish Kumar-led government, dismissing it as 'inflated' and ridiculing its credibility.
Speaking to reporters outside the Vidhan Sabha soon after Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary unveiled the budget, Yadav asserted that the ruling NDA would be ousted in the upcoming state elections due to its mismanagement.
Highlighting missed opportunities, Yadav criticized the government for ignoring proposals like a monthly stipend for women and free power and pledged these will be priorities if his party returns to power.
