European Allies Scramble as Trump Pushes Ukraine Peace Shift

European countries are proposing a ceasefire and peace talks to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict, amid strained relations between U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. France suggests a one-month truce, while European leaders express frustration over perceived U.S. policy shifts and emphasize the need for defense independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:16 IST
Britain announced on Monday that multiple proposals have surfaced for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, following France's plan suggesting a one-month pause leading to peace negotiations. However, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled waning patience regarding the ongoing conflict.

European nations, spearheaded by Britain and France, are backing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, pushing for a peace plan inclusive of Kyiv. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson stated that several options are currently on the table for consideration.

In light of the Oval Office fallout between Zelenskiy and Trump, European leaders are strategizing, with France suggesting ground troops deployment should a ceasefire be achieved. Yet, this notion requires U.S. backing, which remains uncertain as Trump has shifted U.S. policy by engaging Moscow without consulting Western allies.

