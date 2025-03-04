Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: U.S. and Czech Republic Strengthen Ties Amid Ukraine Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed diplomatic relations and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky. Their talks focused on enhancing defense spending for NATO, U.S. technological support for Czechia's energy needs, and fostering a lasting peace in Ukraine amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:07 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky held discussions Monday on the escalating situation in Ukraine as Washington and Europe sought convergence after U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial interaction with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy.

The conversation underscored key issues such as U.S.-Czech relations, emphasizing support for regional stability, enhanced NATO defense contributions, and Czechia's acquisition of American technology for energy needs, according to U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Lipavsky highlighted the importance of U.S. partnership in achieving peace in Ukraine, with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala advocating for increased defense spending following European leaders' strategic talks in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

