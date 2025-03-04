Tensions Rise Over USAID Cuts and Foreign Aid Reorganization

Pete Marocco, the deputy administrator-designate at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is poised to engage with Congress members this Wednesday to deliberate on foreign assistance strategies. The meeting, structured as a 'round table' with bipartisan participation from the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, aims to update lawmakers on the ongoing review and potential reorganization of foreign aid under Republican President Donald Trump.

Significant staffing changes have emerged at USAID since Trump's second term began in January, spearheaded by initiatives from advisers like billionaire Elon Musk to streamline federal operations. Several members of Congress, including some Republicans, have voiced concerns that reductions in foreign aid could jeopardize global health and security, potentially resulting in widespread hunger and illness, and ultimately eroding U.S. diplomatic influence.

Controversy surrounds the administration's authority to proceed with aid freezes and USAID cutbacks without consulting Congress, prompting legal challenges in the judiciary. Neither the State Department nor Rep. Brian Mast, the Florida Republican chairing the Foreign Affairs Committee, have provided immediate comments on the unfolding situation.

