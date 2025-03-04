Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over USAID Cuts and Foreign Aid Reorganization

Pete Marocco, a key figure at USAID, is set to meet Congress members about foreign aid changes. Amid staff cuts and legal challenges, concerns grow over the impact of diminishing aid on global well-being and U.S. influence. The situation reflects broader governmental restructuring initiatives by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 02:16 IST
Pete Marocco, the deputy administrator-designate at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is poised to engage with Congress members this Wednesday to deliberate on foreign assistance strategies. The meeting, structured as a 'round table' with bipartisan participation from the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, aims to update lawmakers on the ongoing review and potential reorganization of foreign aid under Republican President Donald Trump.

Significant staffing changes have emerged at USAID since Trump's second term began in January, spearheaded by initiatives from advisers like billionaire Elon Musk to streamline federal operations. Several members of Congress, including some Republicans, have voiced concerns that reductions in foreign aid could jeopardize global health and security, potentially resulting in widespread hunger and illness, and ultimately eroding U.S. diplomatic influence.

Controversy surrounds the administration's authority to proceed with aid freezes and USAID cutbacks without consulting Congress, prompting legal challenges in the judiciary. Neither the State Department nor Rep. Brian Mast, the Florida Republican chairing the Foreign Affairs Committee, have provided immediate comments on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

