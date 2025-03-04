Pentagon's Cyber Operations Pause Sparks Democratic Outcry

Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns and are demanding an explanation from the Pentagon regarding a directive to halt offensive cyber operations targeting Russia. This pause coincides with negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Such pauses are typical during delicate diplomatic talks, as confirmed by sources speaking to Reuters.

These offensive cyber operations, which can disrupt adversaries' computer networks, differ from cyberespionage. The specifics of the halt remain undisclosed, sparking worry among Democratic leaders criticizing President Donald Trump's seemingly conciliatory stance toward Russia.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer labeled the decision a strategic error, echoing the view that strong cybersecurity defense relies on a proactive offensive stance. Representative Adam Smith called on the Pentagon for details regarding the pause's scope and its implications for U.S. allies, questioning any prior risk assessments. The Pentagon cited operational security in its refusal to comment.

