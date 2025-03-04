Congress Protests Maharashtra's Farmer Policies
The Congress organized a protest in Latur against the Maharashtra government's farmer policies, symbolically presenting demands to a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Led by Dr. Shivaji Kalge, they called for loan waivers, better electricity, removal of GST on equipment, and a soybean research center. Kalge criticized the government's inaction.
- Country:
- India
In a bold demonstration in Latur, the Congress voiced its disapproval of the Maharashtra government's farmer policies, citing an inattention to cultivators' needs. A protest, helmed by Latur MP Dr. Shivaji Kalge, was staged at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.
The protest spotlighted several crucial demands: full loan waivers for farmers, an assurance of adequate daytime electricity supply, the removal of GST on agricultural equipment, and the foundation of a soybean research center in Latur.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the government's perceived apathy towards farmers, the Congress leaders opted to place their memorandum of demands before the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marking a symbolic appeal to the administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
