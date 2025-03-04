Left Menu

Congress Protests Maharashtra's Farmer Policies

The Congress organized a protest in Latur against the Maharashtra government's farmer policies, symbolically presenting demands to a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Led by Dr. Shivaji Kalge, they called for loan waivers, better electricity, removal of GST on equipment, and a soybean research center. Kalge criticized the government's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 04-03-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 08:47 IST
Congress Protests Maharashtra's Farmer Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demonstration in Latur, the Congress voiced its disapproval of the Maharashtra government's farmer policies, citing an inattention to cultivators' needs. A protest, helmed by Latur MP Dr. Shivaji Kalge, was staged at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

The protest spotlighted several crucial demands: full loan waivers for farmers, an assurance of adequate daytime electricity supply, the removal of GST on agricultural equipment, and the foundation of a soybean research center in Latur.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the government's perceived apathy towards farmers, the Congress leaders opted to place their memorandum of demands before the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marking a symbolic appeal to the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025