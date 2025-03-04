Maharashtra Assembly Uproar: Azmi's Eulogy of Aurangzeb Sparks Suspension Calls

The Maharashtra assembly witnessed tumultuous scenes on Tuesday as members of the ruling Mahayuti alliance demanded the suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi. The uproar was sparked by Azmi's eulogy of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, which the ruling members found objectionable. The heated exchanges led to the House being adjourned twice.

At the heart of the controversy is Azmi's statement lauding Aurangzeb for the Mughal empire's expanse during his reign, a comment that did not sit well with the members, particularly due to Aurangzeb's brutal history with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. BJP's Atul Bhatkalkar and Shiv Sena's Gulabrao Patil vehemently called for Azmi's suspension and an investigation into charges of treason.

In a bid to control the charged environment, House speaker Rahul Narwekar temporarily adjourned proceedings. However, the demand for action against Azmi remains strong, with further calls to demolish Aurangzeb's grave and pursue legal actions against the MLA for his controversial comments.

