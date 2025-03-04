Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Minister Munde Resigns Amid Murder Case Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accepted the resignation of NCP MLA and Minister Dhananjay Munde, forwarding it to the Governor for further action. Fadnavis stated, "Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted the resignation and sent it to the Governor for further course of action."

Reportedly, Munde was urged by Fadnavis to resign amid heightened scrutiny following the involvement of his close associate, Walmik Karad, in a Rs2 crore extortion case related to a murder in Beed district. Karad's judicial custody triggered widespread criticism, compelling Munde's exit.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the state government for previously defending Munde, accusing authorities of shielding him until public outrage surfaced over Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Her sentiments were shared by Congress's Saran Patel, who alleged a media blackout regarding the government's purported leniency towards Munde while highlighting the gravity of the sarpanch's murder.

Earlier this year, Fadnavis assured that those involved in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh would face justice. "We will not spare any accused," he stated, emphasizing his government's commitment to a thorough investigation and justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)