BJP Criticizes SP's Aurangzeb Remarks Amid Historical Debate

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi condemns SP MLA Abu Azmi's praise of Aurangzeb, sparking controversy over historical narratives. Accusations of spreading societal hatred and glorifying the Mughal ruler for political gain intensified after Azmi defended his remarks, highlighting diverse religious representation during Aurangzeb's reign. A zero FIR was registered against Azmi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:08 IST
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has strongly criticized Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi for allegedly glorifying the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. This political clash emerged following Azmi's statement praising Aurangzeb as an effective administrator.

Trivedi denounced remarks by Azmi and other Congress leaders, labeling them as disrespectful to Indian society. He claimed that such glorification undermines historical figures like Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and alleges an agenda to dismantle Sanatan Dharma. He challenged the motives of the INDIA bloc, citing historical incidents linked to Aurangzeb's rule.

Azmi is facing legal actions, including a zero FIR registered in Mumbai, as accusations of spreading societal division are leveled at him. Defending his stance, Azmi pointed to Aurangzeb's inclusive administration, which included Hindu representation, dismissing communal interpretations of his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

