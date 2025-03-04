Left Menu

Trump's Pause on Ukraine Military Aid Sparks Peace Talks

The Kremlin welcomes U.S. President Trump's pause on military aid to Ukraine, viewing it as a step towards peace. However, they seek clarity on his decision. The conflict roots back to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and continues with territorial disputes despite efforts for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:10 IST
Trump's Pause on Ukraine Military Aid Sparks Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has welcomed the recent pause in U.S. military aid to Ukraine, announced by President Donald Trump. The decision is lauded as a potential catalyst for peace talks, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, although the details remain unclear.

Trump, after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed his ambition to be remembered as a 'peace maker,' signaling a significant shift in U.S. policy toward Ukraine. He cautioned that the ongoing conflict risks escalating into a global war.

With roots tracing back to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, the conflict has reached a new level of complexity. Russia currently controls significant swathes of Ukraine, further complicating peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025