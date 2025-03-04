Trump's Pause on Ukraine Military Aid Sparks Peace Talks

The Kremlin has welcomed the recent pause in U.S. military aid to Ukraine, announced by President Donald Trump. The decision is lauded as a potential catalyst for peace talks, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, although the details remain unclear.

Trump, after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed his ambition to be remembered as a 'peace maker,' signaling a significant shift in U.S. policy toward Ukraine. He cautioned that the ongoing conflict risks escalating into a global war.

With roots tracing back to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, the conflict has reached a new level of complexity. Russia currently controls significant swathes of Ukraine, further complicating peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)