Kerala ASHA Workers' Protests: Political Storm Intensifies

The Kerala unit of the BJP demonstrated support for the ongoing protest by ASHA workers by organizing a march led by Mahila Morcha to the Secretariat. They firmly stated that the Centre was not to be blamed for the current situation.

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been protesting for 23 days, demanding increased honoraria and post-retirement benefits. BJP state president K Surendran argued that the blame lies with the Kerala government rather than the Centre.

K Surendran emphasized that the union government has provided sufficient funds. Meanwhile, prominent BJP figures like Shobha Surendran and P K Krishnadas, as well as Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala and P K Kunhalikutty, supported the protestors, calling out state negligence in addressing ASHA workers' demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)