China Forms Strategic EU Alliance Amid US-EU Rift

China aims to strengthen its relationship with the European Union amid a growing divide between the EU and the US, accelerated by tensions over the Ukraine war. With recent geopolitical shifts and a desire to market its AI-compatible e-vehicles, China eyes the EU as a key partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:51 IST
  • China

China is seeking to intensify its partnership with the European Union as the divide between the EU and the United States deepens, especially after a contentious meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

China's spokesperson Lou Qinjian, representing the National People's Congress, emphasized at a press briefing that, historically, there have been no fundamental clashes of interest between China and Europe.

The EU remains a significant market for China's products, particularly AI-compatible e-vehicles and batteries, despite the EU's protective tariffs on these imports. China also hopes to benefit strategically from the cooling of US-EU relations following the controversial Trump-Zelenskyy meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

