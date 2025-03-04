China Forms Strategic EU Alliance Amid US-EU Rift

China is seeking to intensify its partnership with the European Union as the divide between the EU and the United States deepens, especially after a contentious meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

China's spokesperson Lou Qinjian, representing the National People's Congress, emphasized at a press briefing that, historically, there have been no fundamental clashes of interest between China and Europe.

The EU remains a significant market for China's products, particularly AI-compatible e-vehicles and batteries, despite the EU's protective tariffs on these imports. China also hopes to benefit strategically from the cooling of US-EU relations following the controversial Trump-Zelenskyy meeting.

