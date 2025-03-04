BJP Slams Opposition Over Aurangzeb Remarks

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other opposition parties following remarks by Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Abu Azmi, which appeared to praise Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned the comments, viewing them as an affront to Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture.

Azmi's comments, made in reference to Aurangzeb's expansive empire during his rule, have ignited controversy, especially for suggesting that the period was India's golden era. Azmi described the conflict between Aurangzeb and Sambhaji Maharaj as political, further fueling the row.

Trivedi accused the opposition INDIA bloc of vying to prove anti-Hindu credentials for minority votes, citing Azmi's remarks as indicative of a deeper disdain for Indian traditions. This, according to Trivedi, marks a dangerous slide towards undermining cultural ethos and values.

