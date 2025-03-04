Left Menu

BJP Slams Opposition Over Aurangzeb Remarks

The BJP criticized the Congress and opposition parties for Maharashtra SP president Abu Azmi's comments glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The BJP views these remarks as an attack on Sanatan Dharma and an insult to Indian society, alleging a competition among opposition parties for minority votes through anti-Hindu narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other opposition parties following remarks by Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Abu Azmi, which appeared to praise Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned the comments, viewing them as an affront to Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture.

Azmi's comments, made in reference to Aurangzeb's expansive empire during his rule, have ignited controversy, especially for suggesting that the period was India's golden era. Azmi described the conflict between Aurangzeb and Sambhaji Maharaj as political, further fueling the row.

Trivedi accused the opposition INDIA bloc of vying to prove anti-Hindu credentials for minority votes, citing Azmi's remarks as indicative of a deeper disdain for Indian traditions. This, according to Trivedi, marks a dangerous slide towards undermining cultural ethos and values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

