U.S. Aid Freeze Shocks Ukraine as Europe Races to Fill Gap

Ukraine pledges to maintain U.S. ties amidst Trump's suspension of military aid, causing tension with European leaders. France condemns the move, fearing it empowers Russia. Meanwhile, discussions continue in the EU on boosting defense spending. Trump suggests economic deals could still proceed despite current tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:16 IST
Ukraine has vowed to preserve its diplomatic relationship with the United States following President Donald Trump's decision to pause military assistance to Kyiv. This move is seen as part of Trump's shift towards a closer relationship with Russia, sparking concern among European allies.

European leaders like France's junior minister for Europe, Benjamin Haddad, have criticized the suspension, fearing it strengthens Russia's position. The Kremlin, however, views the aid halt as a step towards peace. Amidst this, Ukraine actively seeks to keep channels open with Washington while responding to a decade-long conflict.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to boost EU defense spending, potentially mobilizing up to 800 billion euros. The EU will hold an emergency summit to address defense issues and the future geopolitical landscape with many leaders worried about escalating hostilities from Russia.

