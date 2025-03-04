BJP Criticizes Congress Over Aurangzeb Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday condemned the Congress and other opposition parties following remarks made by Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) President Abu Azmi regarding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The BJP alleged that Azmi's comments were part of a larger attempt by opposition parties to undermine Sanatan Dharma.

Azmi, an MLA representing Mumbai's Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, reportedly praised Aurangzeb, citing the emperor's expansion of India's borders to Afghanistan and Myanmar and indicating the nation's prosperity during his reign. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi declared Azmi's statements an insult to Indian society and traditions.

Trivedi accused the opposition INDIA bloc of engaging in a "cut-throat competition" to attract minority votes by appearing anti-Hindu. He further criticized past actions by Congress leaders, highlighting a visit by Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi to Aurangzeb's tomb, suggesting a pattern of disrespect towards Indian cultural values.

