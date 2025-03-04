Chaotic Scenes Erupt in Serbia's Parliament Amid Tensions

Serbia's parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday, with three lawmakers injured, one seriously, during a contentious session. Smoke bombs, flares, and other projectiles turned the political arena into a scene of turmoil as lawmakers and opposition parties clashed.

The session, which was set to approve increased university education funding, faced opposition for allegedly bundling in other decisions without proper authority. The opposition called for confirmation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic's resignation before proceeding with any new laws.

Amid ongoing anti-corruption protests, student groups have been pivotal in demanding the accountability of Serbia's ruling government, now under intense scrutiny following the fatal collapse of a train station canopy. Opposition demands for a transitional government and free elections challenge the tenure of President Aleksandar Vucic's party.

