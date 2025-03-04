Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds in Bihar Assembly: RJD vs. BJP

Bihar's political landscape sees sparks as Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha criticizes RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the assembly over remarks about his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reminds Tejashwi of his role in shaping Lalu's career amid BJP's praise for the new state budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:42 IST
Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery session at the Bihar Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav following a contentious exchange with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his post-budget speech. Sinha accused Yadav of hypocrisy, saying that while Tejashwi praises his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, he distances himself during elections.

Sinha further attacked Tejashwi, alleging that he opposes the Sanatan culture and its values. 'Even though Tejashwi Yadav now praises his father, he tries to mask his past misdeeds during polls,' Sinha told reporters. The commentary highlights a broader theme of dynasty politics, which Sinha claims the BJP has always avoided.

The assembly also witnessed Nitish Kumar asserting his influence over Lalu Prasad Yadav's political legacy, pointing out his support despite dissent from within Lalu's own community. Concurrently, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal lauded the state budget, highlighting the monumental growth in expenditure from past decades, emphasizing new infrastructure initiatives under the NDA's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

