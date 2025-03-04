Trump's Tumultuous Congressional Address: Trade Wars, Tariffs, and Tumbling Bureaucracy

President Donald Trump is poised to address Congress on Tuesday evening, delivering a speech that mirrors a State of the Union address but comes just weeks into his presidency. The event promises to be controversial, with Republicans backing Trump's aggressive policy shifts and Democrats vocally opposing.

Significantly, Trump is spotlighting his efforts to scale back the federal bureaucracy, impose tariffs, and halt U.S. military support for Ukraine. His address arrives amid heightened tensions in trade with Canada and Mexico and just after contentious talks with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy.

Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing to counter Trump's claims, emphasizing the negative consequences of his policies on average Americans. Trump's speech is further anticipated to touch on topics such as tax cuts, immigration, and border security, underpinning his administration's transformative agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)