Punjab Protests: A State Under Siege?

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has strongly criticized farmer groups, accusing them of transforming the state into a "state of dharnas" through their frequent protests. The remarks follow a breakdown in talks between the Punjab government and farmer leaders from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, highlighting continued tensions.

Mann, speaking publicly in Mohali, expressed his belief that farmer organizations were attempting to run a "parallel government" by stepping into roles traditionally managed by state mechanisms. He warned that their frequent demonstrations are causing significant economic damage, disrupting infrastructure, and undermining the region's reputation, both locally and internationally.

Amidst accusations of protests blocking roads and impacting commerce, Mann emphasized that many demands should be directed at the national level rather than the state. While Mann reiterated that his administration remains open to dialogue, he called for an end to public disturbances, stating the need for balance in addressing grievances and maintaining public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)