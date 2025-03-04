Tensions Escalate as Punjab's CM Mann Faces Criticism Over Farmer Talks

Recent tensions in Punjab politics have come to the fore as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's meeting with farmer leaders has sparked controversy. The meeting was sharply criticized by Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who questioned the Chief Minister's conduct, suggesting Mann may need "medical help." Majithia's accusations included complaints about Mann's perceived failure to fulfill promises made to the state's farmers, branding his behavior in the meeting as "immature" and "shameful."

Speaking to ANI, Majithia expressed dissatisfaction with Mann's leadership over the last three years, highlighting unfulfilled promises including MSP assurances to farmers. Majithia highlighted that fellow MPs have previously raised concerns about Mann's conduct, adding, "The CM's behavior in the public is questionable, suggesting that all is not well and insisting he requires medical support."

Majithia further condemned recent police actions against farmers, demanding an apology from the Punjab Chief Minister. Meanwhile, CM Mann defended his position, explaining that the protests led to substantial economic losses and emphasizing his role as the custodian of the public's interests, pointing out the need to consider the repercussions of repeated protest actions like 'rail roko' and 'sadak roko'.

(With inputs from agencies.)