Abbas Backs Egyptian Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced his endorsement of an Egyptian proposal aimed at reconstructing the Gaza Strip during a speech at an Arab League summit on Tuesday.

In his address, Abbas called on U.S. President Donald Trump to lend his support to this initiative, highlighting that it is designed to avoid the displacement of Palestinian residents in the enclave. The summit aimed to counter Trump's 'Gaza Riviera' plan.

Abbas further indicated his willingness to conduct presidential and parliamentary elections if the conditions are suitable. Additionally, he declared his intention to grant a general amnesty to individuals dismissed from the Fatah movement, the political faction governing the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)