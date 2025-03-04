Left Menu

Abbas Backs Egyptian Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed support for an Egyptian initiative to rebuild the Gaza Strip at an Arab League summit. He called on U.S. President Trump to back the plan, emphasizing it would not displace residents. Abbas also signaled readiness for elections and offered a general amnesty for Fatah dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:06 IST
Abbas Backs Egyptian Reconstruction Plan for Gaza
Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced his endorsement of an Egyptian proposal aimed at reconstructing the Gaza Strip during a speech at an Arab League summit on Tuesday.

In his address, Abbas called on U.S. President Donald Trump to lend his support to this initiative, highlighting that it is designed to avoid the displacement of Palestinian residents in the enclave. The summit aimed to counter Trump's 'Gaza Riviera' plan.

Abbas further indicated his willingness to conduct presidential and parliamentary elections if the conditions are suitable. Additionally, he declared his intention to grant a general amnesty to individuals dismissed from the Fatah movement, the political faction governing the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025