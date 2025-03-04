Taiwan's Defense Dilemma: Urgent Appeal for Increased Spending
Elbridge Colby, nominee for under secretary of defense, urged Taiwan to boost defense spending to 10% of its GDP to deter Chinese aggression. He criticized Taiwan's current spending and emphasized U.S. strategic interests in Taiwan amidst rising U.S.-China tensions and military competition in Asia.
In light of escalating tensions with China, Elbridge Colby, President Donald Trump's Pentagon pick, stressed the need for Taiwan to significantly increase its defense expenditure. Colby suggested Taiwan should allocate around 10% of its GDP to defense, a substantial rise from its current figures.
Colby's remarks came during his Senate confirmation hearing, where he underscored the importance of Taiwan for U.S. national security interests despite the island's non-existential threat. With China stepping up military pressure on Taiwan, a self-governed democracy, Colby stated that losing Taiwan would be disastrous for American interests.
Amid a growing military imbalance favoring China, Colby pledged to prioritize reversing this trend if confirmed. Despite Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's goal to increase defense spending, budget cuts pose challenges, prompting concerns in Washington. Nonetheless, Taiwan seeks to enhance its defense by purchasing billions in arms from the U.S.
