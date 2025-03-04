Left Menu

Taiwan's Defense Dilemma: Urgent Appeal for Increased Spending

Elbridge Colby, nominee for under secretary of defense, urged Taiwan to boost defense spending to 10% of its GDP to deter Chinese aggression. He criticized Taiwan's current spending and emphasized U.S. strategic interests in Taiwan amidst rising U.S.-China tensions and military competition in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:21 IST
Taiwan's Defense Dilemma: Urgent Appeal for Increased Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In light of escalating tensions with China, Elbridge Colby, President Donald Trump's Pentagon pick, stressed the need for Taiwan to significantly increase its defense expenditure. Colby suggested Taiwan should allocate around 10% of its GDP to defense, a substantial rise from its current figures.

Colby's remarks came during his Senate confirmation hearing, where he underscored the importance of Taiwan for U.S. national security interests despite the island's non-existential threat. With China stepping up military pressure on Taiwan, a self-governed democracy, Colby stated that losing Taiwan would be disastrous for American interests.

Amid a growing military imbalance favoring China, Colby pledged to prioritize reversing this trend if confirmed. Despite Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's goal to increase defense spending, budget cuts pose challenges, prompting concerns in Washington. Nonetheless, Taiwan seeks to enhance its defense by purchasing billions in arms from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025