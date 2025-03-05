Left Menu

Germany's New Economic Strategy: Bridging Defense and Infrastructure

Germany's conservatives and Social Democrats agreed on increasing defense spending by seeking a loosening of the nation's debt brake. They also proposed a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund. Leaders emphasize the importance of taking decisive steps to tackle upcoming challenges.

Updated: 05-03-2025 00:03 IST
In a significant policy shift, Germany's conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed to push for a relaxation of the country's debt brake. This adjustment aims to facilitate increased defense spending amid growing concerns over national security and infrastructure development.

Party leaders have announced a bold proposal for a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund, a move intended to support revitalizing Germany's economy. This initiative reflects an acknowledgment of the scale of forthcoming challenges and a commitment to robust action in addressing them.

According to Merz, the spokesperson for the conservatives, the parties are fully aware of the enormity of the tasks lying ahead. He stressed that this agreement represents the initial steps in a series of decisions necessary to position Germany strategically for future demands.

