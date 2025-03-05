Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Peace After Trump's Ukraine Drama

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed regret over a recent Oval Office clash with Donald Trump and emphasized Kyiv's readiness to negotiate peace. Following the suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, Zelenskiy stressed the importance of American cooperation and outlined potential steps towards a peace agreement with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced regret on Tuesday over last week's heated Oval Office exchange with Donald Trump. Zelenskiy emphasized a willingness to negotiate peace with the U.S. and stressed the importance of restoring relations after Trump halted military aid to Ukraine, sparking geopolitical concerns.

In a statement, Zelenskiy stated that Ukraine is prepared to sign a deal granting the U.S. access to Ukrainian minerals, despite tension sparked by Trump's actions. The statement, while omitting U.S. aid suspension, aimed to convey gratitude for previous support, addressing the fallout from the Oval Office confrontation.

Trump's shift towards a conciliatory approach to Russia in Ukraine has generated mixed political reactions. Meanwhile, European allies, led by Britain and France, bolster their military initiatives amid concerns over U.S. policy changes, as Ukraine remains resilient against Russian aggression.

