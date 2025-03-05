Egypt's $53 Billion Plan Aims to Rebuild Gaza Without Resettlement

Arab leaders have adopted a comprehensive $53 billion reconstruction plan, formulated by Egypt, which aims to rebuild Gaza without relocating Palestinians. This move counters the 'Middle East Riviera' vision previously suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the recent summit in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confirmed the acceptance of this plan, which involves the establishment of a committee of independent Palestinian technocrats. This committee will oversee humanitarian aid and manage the region until the Palestinian Authority takes charge.

Despite challenges, including Hamas's role and disarmament requests by the UAE, the plan requires significant investment from Gulf States like Saudi Arabia. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas supports the initiative, calling for international guarantees and reinforcing the Palestinian Authority's governance in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)