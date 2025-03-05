Trump Sticks to Tariff Plan Amid Speculation
President Donald Trump plans to maintain tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, following reports of potential compromises. The decision underscores a firm stance despite earlier comments from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggesting flexibility. The 25% tariffs took effect on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump has decided to maintain his position on tariffs, according to a report by The New York Times. Despite earlier indications from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about potential compromise with Canada and Mexico, these tariffs will remain in place.
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump signaled privately he would not waver in his tariffs approach, reinforcing his administration's prior announcements.
This resolve comes as a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada officially took effect, signaling a continued commitment to his trade policy.
