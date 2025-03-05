Political Clash Erupts Over Contractor Bill Controversy in Karnataka

In Karnataka, tension flares as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assigns blame to the previous Bharatiya Janata Party administration for a growing backlog of unpaid contractor bills, an issue he links to rising suicides among contractors. The criticism comes amid a charged political environment and an unfolding budget session in the state.

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal amplified concerns, stating that the economic condition of Karnataka is dire, with little hope pinned on the new budget. He cited the precarious situation of contractors, some driven to suicide under financial strain. Yatnal's claims stand alongside comments from CT Ravi, a BJP leader, who argued it's the government's obligation, irrespective of party, to settle inherited debts.

Minister Priyank Kharge further fueled the debate by accusing the BJP of disseminating false narratives about the misuse of Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe funds, challenging them to substantiate their claims. Meanwhile, he alleged misappropriation of funds in BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, bringing to light broader allegations of financial mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)