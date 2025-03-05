Left Menu

Honoring Biju Patnaik: A Legacy of Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, highlighting his commitment to democratic values and development of Odisha. Patnaik served as chief minister twice and was known for opposing the Emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:52 IST
Biju Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, recalling his unwavering dedication to democratic principles on his birth anniversary.

Biju Patnaik, celebrated for his service as a two-time chief minister of Odisha, was born in 1916 and is remembered for his significant contributions to the state's development.

Modi emphasized Patnaik's strong opposition to the Emergency, underscoring his steadfast commitment to empowering the people of Odisha and upholding democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

