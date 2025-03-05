Honoring Biju Patnaik: A Legacy of Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, recalling his unwavering dedication to democratic principles on his birth anniversary.

Biju Patnaik, celebrated for his service as a two-time chief minister of Odisha, was born in 1916 and is remembered for his significant contributions to the state's development.

Modi emphasized Patnaik's strong opposition to the Emergency, underscoring his steadfast commitment to empowering the people of Odisha and upholding democracy.

