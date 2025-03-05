Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskiy: The Minerals Deal for Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump discusses a potential minerals deal with Ukraine, citing cooperation from Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Despite past tensions, both sides are working towards an agreement. The deal, involving U.S. financial stakes in Ukraine, aims to secure peace amid ongoing conflicts with Russia.

Updated: 05-03-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:25 IST
In a recent address to the U.S. Congress, President Donald Trump acknowledged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's willingness to enter a minerals agreement with the United States. This deal is viewed as a critical step towards achieving lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskiy's indication of readiness to negotiate peace was made public after a contentious Oval Office meeting last week. Although tensions arose, both nations remain committed to the minerals agreement, which would give the United States access to Ukraine's natural resources in exchange for reconstruction investment.

Despite previous friction, U.S. officials continue to encourage dialogue, emphasizing the significant support America has provided Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. The deal reflects a strategic attempt to recoup invested assistance while advancing peace efforts in Eastern Europe.

