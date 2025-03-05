Europe Rethinks Defense Strategy Amid U.S. Aid Uncertainty

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has called for increased European engagement with the U.S. in security matters, particularly following the cessation of American military aid to Ukraine. Lipavsky stressed the importance of finding ways to bring Washington closer to Kyiv as Europe eyes replacing U.S. support with its own resources.

In response, the Czech government is planning on elevating defense spending to 3% of its GDP while spearheading an ammunition drive for Ukraine. The initiative has successfully secured deliveries for the coming months, actively involving donor countries in expanding this effort to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The European Commission's proposal to borrow up to 150 billion euros for a rearmament plan aims to boost EU defense capabilities notably after U.S. President Trump's criticism of Ukrainian leadership. Lipavsky supports this financial package, suggesting it could lay the groundwork for the upcoming EU summit's discussions on security and Ukrainian support.

