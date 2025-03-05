Left Menu

YSRCP Chief Accuses Andhra Pradesh Government of Deception

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government, accusing them of using deceptive tactics in the state budgets for 2024-25 and 2025-26. He questioned the fulfillment of 143 promises made during elections, highlighting a pattern of blame and self-glorification by the ruling alliance.

Updated: 05-03-2025 13:35 IST
YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly employing deceitful tactics in crafting the state budgets for 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Speaking at a press conference from his Tadepalli residence in Guntur, Reddy mocked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's pre-election promises, branding them false. He pointed to unfulfilled commitments made by the ruling NDA alliance, comprised of TDP, Janasena, and BJP, as evidence of their failure.

Reddy emphasized that a deep dive into the budgets and the ruling party's narrative reveals a trend of deflection and self-praise, rather than accountability for their electoral promises.

