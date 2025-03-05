YSRCP Chief Accuses Andhra Pradesh Government of Deception

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly employing deceitful tactics in crafting the state budgets for 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Speaking at a press conference from his Tadepalli residence in Guntur, Reddy mocked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's pre-election promises, branding them false. He pointed to unfulfilled commitments made by the ruling NDA alliance, comprised of TDP, Janasena, and BJP, as evidence of their failure.

Reddy emphasized that a deep dive into the budgets and the ruling party's narrative reveals a trend of deflection and self-praise, rather than accountability for their electoral promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)