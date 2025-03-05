Left Menu

Linguistic Clash: BJP vs DMK Over Fund Allocation

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fund allocation, highlighting disparities between Sanskrit and Tamil. Annamalai accused Stalin of hypocrisy, pointing to historical fund allocations. Stalin argued the government's linguistic hegemony undermines Tamil language development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:46 IST
Linguistic Clash: BJP vs DMK Over Fund Allocation
K Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's BJP President K Annamalai has responded fiercely to Chief Minister M K Stalin's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fund allocations for Sanskrit-Hindi versus Tamil. Annamalai described Stalin as a 'hypocrite' for his stance, suggesting that Stalin is avoiding responsibility for his own government's past actions.

Through a social media outburst, Annamalai accused Stalin of doing little to promote Tamil beyond the state and criticized the Chief Minister for overlooking the Prime Minister's efforts to spread Tamil culture and language. Annamalai further highlighted disparities in historical fund allocations, claiming that this shows Stalin's double standards.

Chief Minister Stalin has countered by alleging the union government operates with a sense of linguistic dominance and only pays lip service to Tamil needs. He argued that the stark contrast in funding for Sanskrit versus Tamil points towards the central government being opponents of Tamil language growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025