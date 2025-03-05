Linguistic Clash: BJP vs DMK Over Fund Allocation
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fund allocation, highlighting disparities between Sanskrit and Tamil. Annamalai accused Stalin of hypocrisy, pointing to historical fund allocations. Stalin argued the government's linguistic hegemony undermines Tamil language development.
Tamil Nadu's BJP President K Annamalai has responded fiercely to Chief Minister M K Stalin's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fund allocations for Sanskrit-Hindi versus Tamil. Annamalai described Stalin as a 'hypocrite' for his stance, suggesting that Stalin is avoiding responsibility for his own government's past actions.
Through a social media outburst, Annamalai accused Stalin of doing little to promote Tamil beyond the state and criticized the Chief Minister for overlooking the Prime Minister's efforts to spread Tamil culture and language. Annamalai further highlighted disparities in historical fund allocations, claiming that this shows Stalin's double standards.
Chief Minister Stalin has countered by alleging the union government operates with a sense of linguistic dominance and only pays lip service to Tamil needs. He argued that the stark contrast in funding for Sanskrit versus Tamil points towards the central government being opponents of Tamil language growth.
