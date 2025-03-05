Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Demands Action Against SP Leader for Glorifying Aurangzeb

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has demanded the Samajwadi Party (SP) to take disciplinary action against Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi for praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Adityanath criticized SP for deviating from India's cultural values and highlighted the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Demands Action Against SP Leader for Glorifying Aurangzeb
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged the Samajwadi Party to take a firm stance on controversial remarks made by its leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi, insisting on expulsion over Azmi's glorification of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Adityanath, speaking in the Legislative Council, challenged the party to bring Azmi to Uttar Pradesh, asserting the state knows well how to address such matters. He accused the Samajwadi Party of endorsing double standards, contrasting their criticism of Kumbh with praise for Aurangzeb.

Highlighting the cultural legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Adityanath questioned the Samajwadi Party's alignment with India's cultural and spiritual heritage. Azmi's remarks have stirred controversy, leading to his suspension from the Maharashtra Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025