Uttar Pradesh CM Demands Action Against SP Leader for Glorifying Aurangzeb
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has demanded the Samajwadi Party (SP) to take disciplinary action against Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi for praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Adityanath criticized SP for deviating from India's cultural values and highlighted the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged the Samajwadi Party to take a firm stance on controversial remarks made by its leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi, insisting on expulsion over Azmi's glorification of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.
Adityanath, speaking in the Legislative Council, challenged the party to bring Azmi to Uttar Pradesh, asserting the state knows well how to address such matters. He accused the Samajwadi Party of endorsing double standards, contrasting their criticism of Kumbh with praise for Aurangzeb.
Highlighting the cultural legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Adityanath questioned the Samajwadi Party's alignment with India's cultural and spiritual heritage. Azmi's remarks have stirred controversy, leading to his suspension from the Maharashtra Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
