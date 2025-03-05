BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Vipassana Misdirection

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce critique against Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of using a Vipassana meditation retreat as a cover for indulgence in a lavish lifestyle. This comes amid speculation that the AAP leader is seeking a Rajya Sabha seat following his party's election loss in Delhi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has pointed to Kejriwal's alleged exploitation of government resources in Punjab, saying the meditation session is a smokescreen for dealing with internal AAP conflicts in the state. Concerns were raised about the hefty security arrangements, which BJP claims are unnecessary, hinting at misuse of public funds.

Critics from the BJP also targeted Kejriwal on social media, questioning his need for extensive security and the inconsistency with his common man persona. The opulent protection detail has been a source of ridicule as pundits suggest Kejriwal's actions contradict his previously vocal opposition to VIP culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)