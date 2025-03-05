Greenland's Firm Stand Against U.S. Acquisition

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede announced on Wednesday that the island's future will be determined solely by its people, dismissing both American and Danish control. This declaration comes after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory under Denmark.

Emphasizing Greenlandic identity, Egede stated, "We do not want to be Americans, nor Danes, we are Kalaallit (Greenlanders)." The Greenland government is currently operating in a caretaker capacity, with elections scheduled for March 11, where independence aspirations are a central campaign issue.

Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, highlighted the significance of Trump's recognition of Greenland's self-determination in a recent address to Congress. Opinion polls indicate that while most Greenlanders are against joining the U.S., many favor eventual independence from Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)