BJP Stirs Protests in Sujanpur Tira Over Unfulfilled Promises

BJP activists in Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur Tira held a procession against the local government for allegedly failing to fulfill Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's promises. Led by Rajendra Rana, protesters criticized the government's inaction on local issues and demanded immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:15 IST
In a robust display of dissent, BJP activists in Sujanpur Tira, Himachal Pradesh, staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding accountability from the state government over unfulfilled promises made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Led by senior BJP leader Rajendra Rana, the demonstrators voiced strong criticism against the government's inefficiency, labeling it as one of the poorest in the Congress's history since India's Independence. Rana accused the Chief Minister of adopting autocratic tendencies, overlooking democratic norms.

A delegation presented a memorandum to SDM Sujanpur, highlighting key issues such as the halted establishment of Tauni Devi College and the unimproved condition of Sujanpur Hospital, underscoring the urgent need for government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

