Nepal's Path to Peace: From Armed Insurgency to Democratic Politics

Nepal's progress was set back by 25 years due to a decade-long armed insurgency initiated by the Maoists, according to a senior minister. He emphasized that the country's advancement is achievable only through peaceful means.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, pointed out that the Maoists' choice to adopt peaceful politics, exemplified by laying down arms, was encapsulated during the 26th Yadu Memorial Day event.

Gurung reflected on Yadu Prasad Gautam's assassination by the Maoists 26 years ago and acknowledged Nepal's history of replacing monarchy with ballots, underscoring that long-term political stability depends on a peaceful approach.

