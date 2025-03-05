Left Menu

Nepal's Path to Peace: From Armed Insurgency to Democratic Politics

Nepal's senior minister highlights the shift from armed insurgency to peaceful politics, emphasizing the significance of the Maoists' decision to abandon weapons. He asserts that the country's development hinges on peaceful means, reflecting on Nepal's historical transition from monarchy to democracy after a people's movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:57 IST
Nepal's Path to Peace: From Armed Insurgency to Democratic Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's progress was set back by 25 years due to a decade-long armed insurgency initiated by the Maoists, according to a senior minister. He emphasized that the country's advancement is achievable only through peaceful means.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, pointed out that the Maoists' choice to adopt peaceful politics, exemplified by laying down arms, was encapsulated during the 26th Yadu Memorial Day event.

Gurung reflected on Yadu Prasad Gautam's assassination by the Maoists 26 years ago and acknowledged Nepal's history of replacing monarchy with ballots, underscoring that long-term political stability depends on a peaceful approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025