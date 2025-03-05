Left Menu

Germany's Chancellor Highlights U.S. Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

Germany's outgoing Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump's critical role in Ukraine-Russia negotiations during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Scholz emphasized the importance of Trump's leadership for initiating a ceasefire and reaffirmed Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:00 IST
Germany's Chancellor Highlights U.S. Role in Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a significant diplomatic conversation, recognized U.S. President Donald Trump's crucial involvement in fostering peace between Ukraine and Russia. This acknowledgment came during Scholz's telephonic discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the German government highlighted Scholz's support for Zelenskiy's readiness to commence negotiations as soon as possible. Both leaders concurred on the essential role of the U.S. president in ushering in a ceasefire and cultivating lasting peace in Ukraine.

Reaffirming Germany's steadfast commitment, Scholz assured Ukraine of continued solidarity regardless of evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025