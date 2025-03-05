Germany's Chancellor Highlights U.S. Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a significant diplomatic conversation, recognized U.S. President Donald Trump's crucial involvement in fostering peace between Ukraine and Russia. This acknowledgment came during Scholz's telephonic discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the German government highlighted Scholz's support for Zelenskiy's readiness to commence negotiations as soon as possible. Both leaders concurred on the essential role of the U.S. president in ushering in a ceasefire and cultivating lasting peace in Ukraine.

Reaffirming Germany's steadfast commitment, Scholz assured Ukraine of continued solidarity regardless of evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)